The Loose Women ladies are obsessed with Christmas sparkle right now and Jane Moore just stole the show in head-to-toe sequins. Rocking a shimmering gold midi dress by Wallis on Tuesday, the presenter teamed her dazzling design with metallic bronze pumps.

Putting together the most elegant ensemble, Jane wore her signature blonde bob down in loose curls and coordinated with statement makeup. Emphasising her eyes with a rich purple shadow and dark eyeliner, the TV star contoured with a rosy blusher, adding a lick of nude lipgloss.

Jane looked so glamorous on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women

Sharing a stylish snap on Instagram, she wrote:

"Who needs a glitterball when you have this @wallisfashion frock? It's my last @loosewomen of 2021 so I hope you all have a fantastic Christmas and New Year. I'll be back for the first show of 2022 on January 4th. In the meantime, a huge thank you to @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle @makeupcouk @peneloperyanbeauty @lperriton @donnamaylondon for their hard work all year round xx #glitter."

Gold Sequin Ruched Side Dress, was £95 NOW £66.50, Wallis

Sparking a reaction from fans, one raved: "You're rocking it Jane, have a great Christmas yourself & all your family, lots of love."

"Fab dress," added another, while a third simply wrote: "Breathtaking."

Reduced to £66.50 in the Wallis sale, Jane's exact dress is a serious show-stopper. Fitted with a high neckline, floaty angel sleeves and a chic split skirt, it's uber flattering thanks to the tactical side-ruching.

Perfect for Christmas and New Year's celebrations, we'd recommend taking a leaf out of Jane's book and styling your new favourite party dress with metallic heels and a matching clutch.

Since the countdown to Christmas began, Jane has been getting into the festive spirit with her on-screen wardrobe and just last week, the presenter stepped out in a gold tinsel dress from All Saints. Looking as lovely as ever in a glossy slip dress layered with a tinsel jumper, the Loose Women star accessorised her outfit with snakeskin heels from Dune London.

