Rochelle Humes' £29 figure-flattering sequin trousers need to be in your wardrobe

Rochelle Humes just proved that sequins and workwear can go hand in hand. The Saturdays singer joined Vernon Kay to host This Morning on Tuesday and looked sensational in some seriously sparkly trousers.

The 32-year-old beauty, who was filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, looked incredible in a pair of chocolate-coloured, high-waisted trousers – and they cost just £29.99. Her 'Brown Sequin Trousers' from Reserved were perfectly paired with her figure-flattering 'Black Sweetheart Neckline Top' from Ted Baker.

Rochelle completed her chic outfit with some simple strappy heels, an ASOS bargain at just £25.

She accessorised with a gold chain necklace and gave her look an extra dose of sparkle thanks to a bronze pedicure.

The mother-of-three's long locks were styled in perfect curls and her makeup was understated yet super glamorous, with long false lashes adding some extra drama.

Unsurprisingly, Rochelle's sequin trousers sold out at the speed of light, but you can sign up to be notified when they come back in stock.

You can't go wrong with a bit of sparkle for Christmas, and this pair of ASOS sequin trousers with a chic fridge hem are selling like hot cakes – get yours quick.

Self-confessed high street fan Rochelle recently sat down with HELLO! to chat about her personal style and where she loves to shop.

She said: "I’m a big fan of Zara. My best fashion bargain is a Zara body, they’re a staple in my wardrobe and go with everything."

The star also loves cosy textures when the weather gets colder. "I love knit dresses! You’re instantly put together and they’re super flattering."

