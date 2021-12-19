Carol Vorderman shows off incredible figure in exquisite evening dress She looks stunning!

Carol Vorderman wowed her fans on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share some beautiful throwback photos in which she modelled a gorgeous silver evening dress.

The snaps were taken at a previous year's Pride of Britain awards ceremony, and in one charming behind-the-scenes picture, the stylish star, who fronts the awards, could be seen sharing a plate of chips in her dressing room with Ed Sheeran!

The 60-year-old looked so glamorous in the stunning dress, which had a full silver skirt and black tulle lightly draped over the bodice and one of Carol's shoulders.

The maths whiz's hair was styled in blonde waves that flowed past her shoulders and in another photo, she kneeled on the stage as she spoke to one of the young award winners.

Whether glammed up for an awards ceremony or casually dressed for a day at home, the former Countdown co-host always looks fabulous, as she proved once again on Saturday, when she shared another unearthed photo.

Carol looked stunning in the beautiful dress

The snapshot showed Carol looking stunning in a pair of thigh-skimming shorts. The presenter and author was pictured in the beige short shorts and black high heels with a low-cut white shirt for a relaxed yet glamorous retro look.

Carol posed with a book while crouched outside on a road, and her straight long brown hair was styled into a mullet as she grinned at the camera.

She captioned the stunning throwback image: "Someone just sent me this from… late 80s… mullet's in full swing. Dirty Loud and Brilliant. First book I'd written."

The Pride of Britain awards is one of the highlights of Carol's year

Although Carol's hair is completely different now as she usually sports highlighted blonde waves, one thing that hasn't changed is the presenter's phenomenal figure.

On Friday, the mum-of-two again showed off her gym-honed physique as she slipped into a pair of leather trousers teamed with a fun bright red Christmas jumper.

