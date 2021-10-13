Carol Vorderman shares pride in daughter Katie as she celebrates incredible achievement How lovely!

Presenter and author Carol Vorderman shared her immense pride in her daughter Katie on Wednesday as she celebrated an amazing milestone.

The 30-year-old has just submitted the thesis for her PhD at the University of Cambridge and she posted a series of photographs to mark the occasion.

READ: Carol Vorderman makes deeply personal confession about son's severe learning disabilities

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carol proudly shared a couple of snapshots.

The first showed Katie, who looks so much like her stylish maths whiz mum, smiling as she sat in front of a red door holding on to her thesis.

Carol captioned it: "It's a @cambridgeuniversity 'thing' to have a photo next to the RED DOOR when you submit your PhD. So here's my girl @katie.science doing hers," adding three red heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield comments on Carol Vorderman's decision to send son to school that costs £11k per term

The 60-year-old then shared a photo of Katie looking a little bewildered as she held her thesis up to the camera. "Yep, she's done it @katie.science #phdhandin @cambridgeuniversity… I'm so proud of her #MyGirl."

The star added the Voyager song Clever Girl to the image.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off incredible figure in skin-tight red leggings

SEE: Carol Vorderman's swanky Bristol home with palatial décor

It's been a year of incredible academic achievements for Carol's children.

Carol is clearly so proud of her daughter

Last month, her son Cameron, 24, got his Master's degree from Dundee University, which was especially impressive considering his challenging experiences with education when he was younger.

As Carol shared on Instagram, Cameron sadly endured a childhood of "endless bullying" due to his learning difficulties.

"It's very hard for these kids," wrote Carol on the social media site.

"They get bullied and told they're 'odd' when really they have a superpower because they see the world a different way."

The star is also a Cambridge graduate

Opening up about her son's educational journey, the mum-of-two continued: "So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

She went on: "Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn't be more proud of him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.