Helen Flanagan's funky blazer dress is ideal for Christmas Day

Helen Flanagan always looks totally glam and her Instagram feed is a great portfolio of looks, rather like a fashion magazine! On Monday evening, the actress shared a snap of herself wearing a gorgeous red and black tartan blazer dress. She teamed it with quilted Chanel loafers and a swish Chanel boy bag. Outfit goals right there.

The mother-of-three didn't specify where she got the dress, but we've shopped a few alternatives for you, so keep scrolling.

Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

We adore the red and black colourway; it's totally festive and this is the kind of look that would look incredible on Christmas Day.

Helen tends to go for designer accessories and high street threads. She previously told HELLO!: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."

We are loving Helen's festive outfit

Helen loves to be comfortable. "I tend to live in dresses and tights in the autumn and winter months. I always find them flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

Budget buy:

Tartan Print Double Breasted Blazer Dress, £19.49, Shein

The former Coronation Street star has been showing off her Christmas spirit on her social media feed lately. Last week, the mother, who raises children Matilda, Delilah and little Charlie with fiancé Scott Sinclair – wowed in a red lingerie set as she decorated her epic tree inside her giant bedroom.

Saint Laurent Checked virgin wool blazer, £2,195, My Theresa

The blonde beauty was modelling a lacy push-up bra and matching pants as she playfully hung baubles on the tree, played with her pet dog and took some sultry selfies in her bedroom mirror.

