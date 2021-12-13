Helen Flanagan looks incredible in lingerie in festive video - watch The actress looked amazing in her festive video

Helen Flanagan has shared a video of herself rocking festive lingerie as she decorates her Christmas tree – and she looks seriously amazing.

MORE: Helen Flanagan has already changed sparkling engagement ring from Scott Sinclair

The mother-of-three – who raises children Matilda, Delilah and little Charlie with fiancé Scott Sinclair – wowed in a red lingerie set as she decorated her epic tree inside her giant bedroom. The Coronation Street star was modelling a lacy push-up bra and matching pants as she playfully hung baubles on the tree, played with her pet dog and took some sultry selfies in her bedroom mirror.

Helen Flanagan looked amazing in lingerie

Her blonde hair was styled in perfect waves and she sported a slick of red gloss on her lips to match her festive ensembles.

READ: Helen Flanagan's £22.80 high street dress is blowing up Instagram

MORE: Helen Flanagan is a vision in plunging £10 Primark dress

Helen then slipped into a red negligee with a lacy bodice, before donning a pair of plaid festive pyjamas.

The shoot was so well coordinated that the bow decorations in her tree were the exact same print as her festive PJs!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen rocks lacy lingerie in stunning festive video

She captioned the video: "Feeling festive in @pourmoiltd @pourmoiltd have some fabulous Christmas ideas from cozy pjs to beautiful lingerie there is still time to get orders in before Christmas #pourmoiloves #ad".

Helen's Instagram followers couldn't get over the gorgeous video, with Lydia Bright penning: "The bod on it". Another fan commented: "Stunning mama" while a third branded her: "So gorgeous!" and a friend chimed in with: "Omg babe!!!! You look phenomenal! What a woman."

The Corrie star always looks amazing

The former I'm A Celebrity star recently caused a stir when she shared a previously unseen baby bump photo. The photo showed her heavily pregnant and cradling her stomach.

DISCOVER: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

The 31-year-old actress, who was carrying her son Charlie at the time, looked every inch the glamorous mum, rocking a full face of makeup including a slick of berry pink lipgloss.

Rocking a nude vest top and form-fitting black leggings, Helen placed both hands underneath her bump as she gazed towards the camera. Flawless!