Holly Willoughby has taken a well-deserved Chruistmas break from her daily slot on This Morning and celebrated with a from-bed selfie on Tuesday morning. Can you blame her? We're jealous!

Looking as cosy as can be, the 40-year-old star looked as chic as ever, wearing a pair of festive, forest green PJs made from satin as she cuddled up under the duvet. The star didn't name-check the brand, but we've taken inspiration from the queen of daytime TV, so shop our edit below.

This isn't the first time the mother-of-three has shown off her PJ collection. In September, the star sent fans wild when she rocked the dreamiest silk pyjamas.

Holly looked so chic in her satin PJs

Looking lovely in lilac, the presenter showcased her natural beauty in the makeup-free snap as she settled down for her morning cuppa.

Marnie satin and lace revere and pant set, £24.50, Boux Avenue

In 2019, the blonde beauty showcased a traditional pair of check PJs in time for Christmas, and we're still dreaming about them to this day.

Olivia von Halle Coco piped silk-satin pajama set, £465, Net-A-Porter

On the festive episode of Celebrity Juice that was aired at the time, Holly's tartan long-sleeved pyjamas that she teamed with a stylish bow headband got everyone talking. They were by high end brand Rails and you can now buy them in emerald and midnight blue.

Clara Midnight Emerald Blue, £161.00, Rails

Holly made her last appearance on This Morning for the Christmas period last week, only returning for a special show on Christmas Day.

She recently confirmed on The Jonathan Ross Show that she won't be leaving the ITV daytime show anytime soon. The presenter addressed rumours of her departure, saying: "I've read those things, too. It hurts sometimes because it's so unfair and untrue, so it's difficult sometimes. We're just incredibly lucky. So no, I'm not retiring."

