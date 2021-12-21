Miranda Lambert looks dynamite in a little black dress and statement jacket Putting the "pistol" in "pistol annies"

Miranda Lambert sure knows how to step into the holiday season with style, as evidenced by her latest social media post that sent fans into a tizzy.

The country superstar posted a picture of herself posing in front of an open pick-up truck wearing a daring combo of leather and fringe.

She donned a fringe-heavy little black dress with a low neckline and fringe that went all the way down from her shoulders to her knees.

Miranda paired the eye-catching dress with an equally bold black leather jacket that featured a studded design in stars across the sleeves.

"Don't get your tinsel or fringe in a tangle. Follow @idyllwind," she captioned the photograph, and fans were immediately enthralled.

One commented: "I'll say this forever. It's your world and everyone else lives in it," with another saying: "Untangled fringe AND power windows? You just be rich...."

A third added: "Beautiful powerful women love this dress," with another also writing: "I am obsessed with that dress."

Miranda posed in a fringe-laden black dress with a studded leather jacket

The country superstar knows a thing or two about rocking a statement-making little black dress, which she showed off recently on her social feed as well.

Miranda appeared alongside the Pistol Annies for a holiday special that saw the threesome perform their hit songs for the festive season.

"Tonight! Our @pistolannies Hell of a Holiday Special airs on the Pistol Annies Facebook page!" she captioned a video that showed a snippet of their performance, calling on fans to tune in.

In the clip, the singer could be seen wearing a black mini wrap dress, with a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

The singer shared a clip of her holiday performance with Pistol Annies

The design was covered in sequins and sparkles as the stage lights hit it, and the 38-year-old paired the outfit with chunky heels and kept her hair in her iconic blonde curls.

