Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news Gorgeous!

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans.

MORE: Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan look completely different in new loved-up selfie

The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert joins Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley at CMA Summer Jam

"Idyllwind wants to send you home for the holidays. Visit the link in my bio to enter to win a trip home," she shared with fans.

In the snap the 36-year-old had her bare legs tucked under her as she sat on a couch covered in southwestern design blankets and cushions.

MORE: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood join Blake Shelton as CMA confirms awards show performers

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares incredible baby picture to celebrate special occasion

The singer rocked a red bandana and the Oatmeal Aztec Print Bootcut Poncho from her collection, as she sat on the sofa with a journal in hand.

The comfy top retails for $69.50 and features a pullover style with V-neck and lace-up drawstring, as well as long fringe detailing on the sleeves and hem.

Miranda shared this special post with fans

The post comes two months after Miranda marked three years of her clothing brand, Idyllwind.

The married star shared a celebratory photo with fans, looking sensational as she rocked a fringed mini dress with a pair of cowboy boots.

"3 years of @idyllwind. Thank y'all for supporting the brand and what it stands for," she captioned the photo.

Miranda married Brendan in 2019

"Thank you to our amazing partners at @boot_barn_official for all their hard work, I couldn't ask for better partners. Cheers to many more years"

Miranda and husband Brandan McLoughlin live in Tennessee and she recently shared a rare behind the scenes snap of life at home.

As the fall season hits, the family of two have begun cooking foods inspired by the weather, with 30-year-old Brendan taking out his skillet for a one-pot meal.

She shared a rare peek into their home life

"Love when the hubs starts his fall cooking," the singer shared on Instagram alongside a picture of the dish which featured chicken wings and pasta.

Miranda met Brendan on Good Morning America in 2019, where he was working on set as a security guard and when the star was performing on the ABC news show with her band Pistol Annies.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox