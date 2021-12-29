Strictly's Janette Manrara wows in leopard print for celebration with Aljaz Skorjanec

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Janette Manrara looked amazing in a leopard print dress when she celebrated her niece's christening this week.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host was seen cosying up to husband Aljaz Skorjanec as they watched their niece Tisa get christened – and the day was all the more special since the couple officially became her godparents. Janette, 38, pulled out all the stops for the special family event, rocking an eye-catching green dress with a funky leopard print design. She accessorised the long-sleeved, V-neck dress with a pendant necklace and wore her brunette bob in a sleek style.

WATCH: Janette Manrara looks gorgeous in sweet family videos

Janette showed off more of the flirty dress as she filmed a series of Instagram videos with husband Aljaz, with the pair looking more loved-up than ever.

You can't go wrong with a green leopard print number in your wardrobe, and we've tracked down some similar styles if you love the professional dancer's dress.

Janette looked stunning in leopard print

Earlier in the week, the pair shared a number of photos of baby Tisa, including one taken in front of a celebratory cake, while another snap saw them holding Tisa as the baptism was taking place.

Aljaz was clearly a proud godfather and wrote in the caption: "Christening of our little Tisa today. Family time is everything! Proud of becoming her godfather and godmother."

It's been an emotional holiday season for Aljaz and Janette as the pair have been, until very recently, unable to travel back to Slovenia during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Janette and Aljaz became godparents this week

But last week, the 31-year-old could be seen breaking down in tears in an emotional video shot by his wife as he finally reunited with his sister Lara after two years. Aljaz and his family then went home for a good home-cooked lunch and time with his parents.

"Two years and a new baby niece later but cuddles and love all around for the next few weeks," wrote Janette as she shared the video to social media.

