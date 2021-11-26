Salma Hayek, 55, swears by this LED Face Mask and there's 25% off for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

House of Gucci actress Salma Hayek always looks incredible, that's a fact. Earlier this year the 55-year-old Hollywood icon told fans she was "trying new technology" on her dark circles as she sat in the glam chair being made over by her hairstylist, Miguel Perez.

Trust us: If Salma has a tip about how to get rid of dark circles, you listen.

Salma Hayek wearing her Dr Dennis Gross sunglasses to treat undereye sunglasses

In the photo posted on Instagram, the glam mum-of-one could be seen wearing a pair of LED goggles by Dr Dennis Gross.

If you want super exciting news - this Black Friday, you’ll be able to get your hands on the full size version - the cult, celebrity-favourite LED Mask from Dr Dennis Gross for 25% off!

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, was £430, now £322.50 / $435, now $369.75

A practising dermatologist and valued member of innumerable (skin care) societies and foundations, Dr. Dennis Gross is a pioneer of new and innovative ways to combat the primary signs of skin ageing.

It's not just Salma Hayek who's a fan! Rita Ora, Lucy Hale, Halle Berry, and even Kris Jenner have sung the praises of this at-home light therapy treatment.

The LED mask is inspired by Dr Dennis Gross’ professional in-office lasers, and is lined with the most powerful anti-acne blue light allowed in DIY devices, as well as four spectra of red light.

The combination of 100 red LED lights and 62 blue LED lights work together to smooth wrinkles, firm skin, diminish discolouration and clear pesky blemishes for a beautiful, youthful complexion.

With improvements visible in just two weeks, this is your fast-track to fewer fine lines and breakouts and a more even tone.

