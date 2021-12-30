Martine McCutcheon's husband bought her the sparkliest Christmas gift 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon's husband Jack McManus definitely earned some brownie points this Christmas. The Love Actually star shared a photo of the Christmas gift she received from her husband - and it's ever so shiny.

No, it wasn't a glitzy diamond ring, it was a designer bag covered in gold shiny embellishment.

What's more, Martine's new Paco Rabanne bag resembles the shape of a heart - aww! At £676, it's a lavish gift, but Martine dropped a big hint about this bag on her Instagram account - even tagging in her husband of nine years. Attagirl!

Martine is a big fan of glitz, opting for a gorgeous gold Oasis dress on her HELLO! cover shoot, as well as wearing a gold dress on Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel.

Martine McCutcheon and her husband have been married since 2012

Martine captioned the photo of her new arm candy: "I hope we can be more than friends you little sparkler! Yay! My bag arrived! Thank you so much Jack McManus, Rafferty and Paco Rabanne for this gorgeous treasure! Seeing the new year in with sparkles."

We think Martine's belated Christmas present was definitely worth the wait!