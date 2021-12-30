Tess Daly is a total glamazon in mini skirt and shimmering sequins

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly has treated fans to a head-turning outfit worthy of the Strictly dancefloor.

MORE: Tess Daly surprises fans with incredible dietary change

The star posted a series of photographs on Wednesday sporting a one-shoulder sequin top, leather mini skirt and statement purple heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Style lessons from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Tess had her signature blonde tresses styled in picture-perfect, voluminous curls and her glam makeup looked on-point for the party season.

The 52-year-old rocked a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and a slick of lipgloss, and she looked glowing!

INSIDE: Strictly's Tess Daly's chic home with Vernon Kay after ditching dream house

READ: Tess Daly's daily diet revealed - and it's so relatable

Tess looked amazing in a party outfit from her own range

Alongside the image, she wrote: "The sequins just feel right when it's coming up to NYE Wearing my range for @officialbiba ofc." And we couldn't agree with her more!

Fans approved of the stunning outfit, declaring their love in the comments section. One wrote: "Perfect look," another said: "Wow you look amazing Tess, absolutely beautiful." Others opted for a slew of flame or heart emojis to express their opinion of the evening look.

Even Tess' casualwear is glam

One commented on Tess' clothing range specifically: "Look lovely, I have that top and the trousers to match, a lovely range."

The navy sequin top is a classic party piece – and the best news is that it is in the sale! It is reduced from £49 to £25 so do hurry if you want to get your hands on it!

BIBA x Tess Daly One Shoulder Sequin Top, £25, House of Fraser

The skirt is available at a discounted rate too with the price being reduced to £78 instead of the original £109. It's a wardrobe staple which can be teamed with tights and a polo neck to dress down easily.

BIBA x Tess Daly Leather Midi Skirt, £78, House of Fraser

Earlier in the month, Tess surprised everyone by revealing the show-stopping outfits that never made it on screen for Strictly. The star showcased six outfits in total including a low-cut black dress, a silver gown and a strapless lilac number.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.