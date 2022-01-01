Victoria Beckham stuns in mini skirt and sexy red heels as she poses with Harper  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham posted a 2021 highlights reel to Instagram packed with family and career memories from last year.

The 47-year-old captioned the video: "What a year! Some of my favourite moments from 2021. It definitely wasn't the easiest but some amazing memories were made. 2022 we are so ready for you!! Kisses xx VB."

The former Spice Girl is known for her stylish outfits, and in her video there are plenty of exceptional looks - but there's one outfit in particular that truly wowed.

Victoria Beckham looked gorgeous in her red high heels

In the photo, taken on set of one of VB's shoots, you can see the mum-of-four posing with her youngest daughter Harper. The fashion designer is perched on a stool in a blazer and mini skirt combo, accessorised with a pair of super high red high heels.

Harper, 10, looks cute in a green floral dress which she wore with a pair of blue Nike trainers.

Victoria Beckham's end of year post

VB's a big fan of a brightly coloured stiletto! Right now on her website you can buy a pair of shoes in fluorescent orange, jade green, bright pink or pale lemon. We'll take all four please! They're priced at £540 and are selling out fast.

Victoria's fashion empire has made the news this week after her luxury brand suffered a Covid-induced downturn. In brighter news, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which launched in October 2019, recorded sales of £7.3 million in its first full year of operations.

