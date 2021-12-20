We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram on Sunday evening as she shared a gorgeous video of herself inside her bedroom, rocking a lovely slip robe from her own collection.

READ: Victoria Beckham turns heads in gorgeous green dress

Taking to her feed afterwards, she also uploaded an up-close video, writing: "The chicest pyjamas and robe! I’m going to be living in these for the rest of the month. They come in two colours (navy and ivory) with a matching sleep mask too x V."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham unveils surprise door makeover at £31m mansion

Victoria's bedroom featured a vintage style, ornate gold mirror that we can't get enough of. Her robe was super chic and cost £290.

Victoria looked incredible in her robe

The luxury item is listed on her website, which states: "The Chain Print is a key motif in the Spring Summer 2022 collection, and appears in navy on this 100% silk robe, a luxe at-home essential. Made in Italy, it features an easy, just-below-the-knee length, front pockets, a curved collar with piped hemlines, and a loose waist tie."

Chain Print Robe in Navy, £290, Victoria Beckham

MORE: Victoria Beckham unveils surprise Christmas decorations at £31m mansion

Sleep is VERY important to the mother-of-four right now. Last week, she launched one of her most exciting beauty collaborations to date - SLIP and Victoria Beckham Beauty. The beauty brands have joined forces to create ‘The Power Sleep Set’. Hailed as 'Beauty sleep with benefits' this £160 gift features not one, but two hero Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare products, created with Augustinus Bader, as well as a super lux SLIP sleep mask.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Sleep Set, £160, Cult Beauty

Inside the curated box you will find a bottle of the much-loved 'Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum' - a must for creating smooth skin - and the 'Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser', which nourishes and hydrates with black tea ferment and fruit enzymes.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret behind her iconic pout

The SLIP 'Silk Sleep Mask' is delightful too; it's lightly cushioned and made from soft mulberry silk. It's been designed in VB’s favourite tortoiseshell print. How chic? It's Available to buy at Cult Beauty and Net-a-Porter.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.