Victoria Beckham shows off the ultimate robe in rare bedroom picture

We can't get enough of VB's luxe sleepwear right now…

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram on Sunday evening as she shared a gorgeous video of herself inside her bedroom, rocking a lovely slip robe from her own collection.

Taking to her feed afterwards, she also uploaded an up-close video, writing: "The chicest pyjamas and robe! I’m going to be living in these for the rest of the month. They come in two colours (navy and ivory) with a matching sleep mask too x V."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham unveils surprise door makeover at £31m mansion

Victoria's bedroom featured a vintage style, ornate gold mirror that we can't get enough of.  Her robe was super chic and cost £290.

Victoria looked incredible in her robe

The luxury item is listed on her website, which states: "The Chain Print is a key motif in the Spring Summer 2022 collection, and appears in navy on this 100% silk robe, a luxe at-home essential. Made in Italy, it features an easy, just-below-the-knee length, front pockets, a curved collar with piped hemlines, and a loose waist tie."

Chain Print Robe in Navy, £290, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW

Sleep is VERY important to the mother-of-four right now. Last week, she launched one of her most exciting beauty collaborations to date - SLIP and Victoria Beckham Beauty. The beauty brands have joined forces to create ‘The Power Sleep Set’. Hailed as 'Beauty sleep with benefits' this £160 gift features not one, but two hero Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare products, created with Augustinus Bader, as well as a super lux SLIP sleep mask.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Sleep Set, £160, Cult Beauty

SHOP NOW

Inside the curated box you will find a bottle of the much-loved 'Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum' - a must for creating smooth skin - and the 'Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser', which nourishes and hydrates with black tea ferment and fruit enzymes.

The SLIP 'Silk Sleep Mask' is delightful too; it's lightly cushioned and made from soft mulberry silk. It's been designed in VB’s favourite tortoiseshell print. How chic? It's Available to buy at Cult Beauty and Net-a-Porter.

