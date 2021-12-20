We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Given that Brooklyn Beckham is the son of fashion icons David and Victoria Beckham, it's no wonder his gorgeous fiancée Nicola Peltz knows exactly how to style the ultimate wedding guest attire.

Looking stunning in an elegant figure-hugging gown, the actress donned a strapless black tube dress and satin black gloves for a series of photos posted to her Instagram. Looking like she stepped out of a Hollywood film set, Nicola paired her Audrey Hepburn-esque black dress with heeled black pumps and a dazzling citrine diamond necklace. Simply gorgeous!

The 26-year-old star teased her platinum blonde bob into a bouncy blow dry, adding large false lashes and a rosy blush to finish her look.

"Brooklyn took some pics of me before a wedding", Nicola captioned the series of photos.

Nicola looked so glamorous in an all-black ensemble

Fans flooded the comments section of her post with heart emojis, with many complimenting the star of her effortless glamour.

"You look absolutely stunning," commented one fan, while another remarked: "So gorgeous."

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 after dating for nine months, with the model and photographer presenting his future bride with a jaw-dropping engagement ring that was thought to be worth £350k.

The exciting news was announced on Instagram with a photo of the couple in the grounds of the Beckhams' Cotswolds estate. It was accompanied by a romantic statement from Brooklyn, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

