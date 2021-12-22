Victoria Beckham breaks her main fashion rule - in a shocking colour, too

On Wednesday, we almost fell off our chair when we saw a certain Mrs. Victoria Beckham A) wearing pink; a colour she seems to avoid, and B) smiling! Yes, you read that right.

VB took to Instagram and shared an upclose shot of herself smiling away, wearing a bright pink jumper from her own collection. We are loving the super bright tone, it packs a powerful punch, and she looks amazing. Priced at £450, the website says of the stunning style:

"The High Neck Long Jumper is a key piece from the Pre Spring Summer 2022 collection that can be worn with everything from sequined skirts to more streamlined denim. Made from 100% wool in fuchsia, it features exaggerated proportions and extra-wide, ribbed cuffs, neck and hem."

In the shot, it's styled with an ultra-chic purple sequin pencil skirt, the very same style her son Romeo's girlfriend Mia Reegan modelled a few weeks ago. Love!

VB wows in a pink jumper - and a smile!

In 2018, the wife of David Beckham uploaded a selfie to her Instagram account and you could see her slogan T-shirt. Made in a crisp white with the word 'Smile' emblazoned over the front in red, we instantly loved the tongue-in-cheek style. "Fashion did not steal my smile” VB captioned, a reference to the T-shirt she first designed in 2017.

High Neck Long Jumper in Pink, £450.00, Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl has become famous for her 'no smiling' rule and her perfected signature pout she is known for. The star, whom many believed had a complex about her teeth for years, revealed in 2019 that she had her "armour" on by not smiling for the cameras – but that she had softened her rules over the years.

"I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now," she told Glamour. And while there are plenty of shots of Victoria showing off her pearly whites during her Spice Girls years, it's still rare to catch VB giggling in public these days – despite the fact that she's known for her wicked sense of humour.

