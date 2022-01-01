Tracee Ellis Ross channels Kim Kardashian in risqué bodysuit

Tracee Ellis Ross struck a Kim-Kardashian-worthy pose on Instagram on New Year's Eve and her adoring fans were left utterly gobsmacked.

WOW: Tracee Ellis Ross goes total bombshell in a strappy bikini

The star stood posing against a wall, showing off her pert derriere in a striking bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

Tracee upped the wow factor even more by adding a pair of lined stockings to the barely-there outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross shares intense workout video

It's safe to say her 10million Instagram followers were blown away by the risqué display and many left flame and heart emojis in appreciation of the post.

"Oh we starting the new year with a BANG," wrote one follower and: "Serve Queen," added another.

Tracee left her fans in awe

Fellow actress Reese Witherspoon also loved the look, writing: "TER Forever!!! [love heart emoji]."

As well as the sultry snap, the star also shared a funny clip from 2021 as she rang in the new year. The video showed her attempting to ride on a skateboard. At one point she shrieks when the board starts to move underneath her and swiftly gets off.

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross dazzles fans in statement outfit inspired by Meghan Markle

PHOTOS: Tracee Ellis Ross' stunning home is the ultimate zen den – a tour

The post's caption read: "Leaving 2021 behind and ready to take on 2022 …I got this but don’t push me. Happy New Year to everyone. May you find sweetness, inspiration, kindness, joy and wholeness ahead! so much to be grateful for."

The 48-year-old actress is no stranger to an unconventional or daring outfit and back in 2021, she stunned in lingerie for an Elle Mexico photoshoot.

Tracee wowed in a black bra and patterned pantyhose. She teamed the bold look with an oversized, faux fur coat and the combo was perfect.

Tracee's famous mother is Diana Ross

Her fans were astounded by her look and commented: "And just like that Tracee fans were too stunned to speak," and, "Whewww!!!! You are FINE."

There were strings of heart emojis and many commented on her hourglass figure and some said she looked just like her famous mom, Diana Ross.

We can't wait to see what other killer looks Tracee cooks up throughout 2022. Bring it on!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.