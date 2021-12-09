Tracee Ellis Ross' stunning home is the ultimate zen den – a tour

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her offbeat fashion sense, but what you may not know is that her home follows suit, too.

The Black-ish actress, whose mother is legendary singer Diana Ross, lives in a stunning house in Los Angeles, and she has shared several photos from inside.

In an interview with Shape, Tracee explained that the property has become her "meditation space" during the past 12 months, and from a calming blue room to endless house plants, it really is the ultimate zen den. Take a look…

Tracee Ellis Ross' living room

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross films inside all-blue living room

Tracee's living room is designed with serene blue walls, and a large comfortable L-shaped grey sofa, where Tracee keeps her meditation cushion. She has posted various images from the couch, which she explained is where "good things happen", in a past Instagram caption.

The room also boasts huge windows with views over Los Angeles and plenty of natural light.

Tracee Ellis Ross' kitchen

Tracee's kitchen is designed with white cupboards and worktops, and aged bronze fittings. In a video for Vogue, she revealed that she keeps her Golden Globe award on display above the sink, alongside a collection of salts: truffle salt, raw Celtic sea salt, and black salt.

Tracee Ellis Ross' garden

Outside, Tracee plants her own lemon trees. In the same interview with Vogue, she quipped: "I am serious about my lemons!" Though we're sure she uses them for nutritional reasons, too, they also look gorgeous in contrast to the green leaves.

Tracee Ellis Ross' dining room

Tracee's dining room follows a traditional theme, with a circular wooden table, wooden chairs with rattan seats, and wooden cupboards wrapping around the edges. Much like the rest of the home, she also has various book stacks on show, as well as a Buddha ornament.

