Tracee Ellis Ross looks drop dead gorgeous in 'red liquid' gown

Tracee Ellis Ross has been serving up some truly show-stopping looks recently, and her latest designer outfit is truly right up there.

The actress shared more pictures from her night at the Bottega Veneta store opening in Soho, New York City, showing that she was truly not over her outfit of choice.

And we understand why, as she showed up in an absolutely drop dead stunning red gown, sequined from head to toe with a turtleneck silhouette.

The floor-length design shone on her like it was made of leather or vinyl and fit her like a glove, showing off her flawless figure. It also featured a surprise backless detail.

Tracee paired the look with yellow shoes, a flesh-toned bag, and her hair tied in a bun as she wrote: "More photos of this red liquid perfection by #BottegaVeneta."

Fans were immediately enamored and took to the comments to say so, with many bombarding with flame emojis and one saying: "You look amazing sis I love that dress."

Tracee showed off more of her fantastic red sequined gown from Bottega Veneta

Another wrote: "Just so beautiful! Enough said! Slay queen!!" A third added: "Golden Globe worthy look," with one commenting: "SCREAMS I LOVE IT."

The Black-ish star is quite adept at knowing how to pull off a fantastic designer piece, recently leaving a mark in a head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit.

Tracee shared several photos of herself rocking a black Balenciaga jumpsuit with some statement jewelry pieces for the People's Choice Awards.

She captioned the post: "BALENCIAGA LOVER(s) ~ head to toe #pcas," and fans commented: "THIS LOOK," and, "PERFECTION," with several heart and flame emojis in tow.

The actress stunned at the People's Choice Awards in a Balenciaga jumpsuit

In some of the photos, Tracee was sipping wine in a bathroom with her legs up on the sink. One of her social media followers added: "Balenciaga in the Bath on a hot Babe with booze. Just PERFECT."

