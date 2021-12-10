Tracee Ellis Ross gives off Jessica Rabbit vibes for new photoshoot

Tracee Ellis Ross looks like a modern day Jessica Rabbit in stunning new pictures shared by the actress. It's unclear what the shoot was for, but the actress popped her hip and smirked at the camera as she rocked a slinky red sequin Bottega Veneta gown.

The dress featured a high neck, long serves and fell to the floor but despite the full coverage the dress hugged her body and fans and friends were quick to share their compliments. Tracee's stylist Kara Welch, who worked with her on the shoot, joked: "Ok why you kill me before Christmas?" as Dianne Keaton and Marc Jacobs left heart emojis and fans filled her feed with fire emojis.

In other snaps from the shoot, Tracee - who was posing in a floor-to-ceiling grass green booth - stood on the seats and showed off her clashing green water boots.

The third snap however revealed the gown had a sexy open-back, and her hair was styled in a low classic bun to flaunt the detailing.

The Blackish actress is always dressed to impress and she recently put on a dazzling display in a bold Balenciaga jumpsuit for the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Tracee several photos of herself rocking the look for the ceremony where she presented the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian. Tracee was the 2020 winner of the award, voted for by the public.

Tracee shared pictures with fans from the shoot

But it's not all fun and games for the actress, as she recently said goodbye to the award-winning show Blackish, which is coming to an end after eight years.

In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party. Alongside a photo of her with her co-star, Anthony Anderson, and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television."

The cast of Blackish

She continued: "It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.

"Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are."

