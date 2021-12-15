Tracee Ellis Ross pulls out all the stops in just a blazer - and her shoes are unreal A Balenciaga bombshell!

Tracee Ellis Ross donned her favorite designer once more with a show-stopping look which won't be easy to forget.

The Black-ish actress looked sensational in a black and white, Balenciaga blazer which she'd teamed with ankle socks... and the shoes!

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross goes total bombshell in a strappy bikini

In the photos shared on Instagram, Tracee beamed as she posed up a storm and while her top half was impressive, her footwear stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross is put through her paces during a workout

Tracee was wearing a pair of patent Mary Janes but with a big difference. They sported the biggest wedge soles which would have added some serious height.

Her fans adored the edgy look and commented: "It's the whole fit for me! Especially the shoes with socks! Everything," and another added: "Please be careful in those shoes," and a third said: "Your smile is amazing."

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross leaves fans stunned with gorgeous poolside photos

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' adorable video with newborn and lookalike sister sends fans wild

Tracee recently put on another dazzling display in a bold Balenciaga jumpsuit which certainly made a statement.

Tracee pulled off the bold look perfectly

She shared several photos of herself rocking the look for the People's Choice Awards.

Tracee showed her appreciation for the designer brand when she captioned the post: "BALENCIAGA LOVER(s) ~ head to toe #pcas," and fans commented: "THIS LOOK," and, "PERFECTION".

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks stunning in sheer bodysuit and knee-high boots

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

The actress is the daughter of Diana Ross and the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

Tracee looks a lot like her mom Diana Ross

Tracee noticed the similarities between her and her famous mom in a recent photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar. Wearing a beautiful haute couture gown, Tracee posed in a countryside setting. She wore her hair in a gorgeous afro do and looked incredible.

Tracee captioned the photo: "I love that I look like my mama in this pic floating on @schiaparelli haute couture for my @harpersbazaarus Home Issue cover story, on newsstands now."

Fans were blown away by the photo and commented on her resemblance to Diana too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.