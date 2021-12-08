Tracee Ellis Ross is brilliant in head-to-toe Balenciaga You should see what she's doing!

Tracee Ellis Ross was dressed to impress in a designer outfit her fans couldn't wait to replicate.

The star put on a dazzling display in a bold Balenciaga jumpsuit which certainly made a statement.

Tracee shared several photos of herself rocking the look for the People's Choice Awards.

She captioned the post: "BALENCIAGA LOVER(s) ~ head to toe #pcas," and fans commented: "THIS LOOK," and, "PERFECTION".

In some of the photos, Tracee was sipping wine in a bathroom with her legs up on the sink.

One of her social media followers added: "Balenciaga in the Bath on a hot Babe with booze. Just PERFECT."

Tracee's striking outfit was in sharp contrast to the one she wore just the day before.

Tracee was prepping for the People's Choice Awards

Rather than being dolled up for the red carpet, she stripped down to a string bikini for a sun-soaked dip in her pool.

The actress shared snippets of herself enjoying a lazy day in the pool, posting a clip of herself simply wading up to the camera and smiling.

She wore a patterned string bikini and a colorful bandana that showed off her figure.

Tracee is the daughter of Diana Ross

Tracee included more poolside clips of herself, including one where she beat the heat with a bottle of water by her side, and added snaps of herself showing off her bandana and statement earrings.

She simply captioned the post: "Water Baby," and fans rushed to the comments to show that they agreed with the statement wholeheartedly.

