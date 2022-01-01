Amanda Holden looks unreal in slinky bikini photo from paradise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has been blessing our timelines with some seriously stunning bikini photos all week, and on New Year's Day, the star shared her final snap from her Antigua holiday.

The 50-year-old Heart Breakfast presenter looked incredible in a paisley print bikini as she marked the end of her blissful family getaway alongside husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie. The TV star looked amazing in the slinky two-piece from her favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, showcasing her effortless beach style in the snap.

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes a dip in the sea

Amanda's bikini boasted a blue and white print, gold buckles adorning the straps and tie detailing on the briefs.

She accessorised her swimwear in the best way, throwing on an oversized blue shirt as a cover-up and layering delicate gold necklaces to jazz up the look.

Amanda scraped her blonde hair into a top knot and added a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

Amanda looked incredible in her Melissa Odabash bikini

She captioned the post: "Happy New Year. Looking forward to coming home! Back on @thisisheart next week. Bring on 2022."

Amanda's fans were loving her photo, with one writing: "As always...simply WOW!!!". Another shared: "Looking younger each year" while a third commented: "Beautiful as always x."

The mother-of-two recently caused a stir when she posted a photo of her eldest daughter Lexi, 15, splashing about in the pool with her, and fans couldn't help but double-take.

The comments section was filled with remarks about how similar the mother-daughter duo look, with one fan saying: "Your daughter is your double," and another adding: "In the first pic I honestly couldn't tell which one was you!"

Amanda recently shared a snap with lookalike daughter Lexi

Fellow presenter Laura Whitmore even commented on the photo, saying: "Mini you!"

On Boxing Day, Amanda shared another lovely family photo, which showed her sipping on a cocktail as she shared a joke with her daughters.

The family is now preparing to jet back to the UK after ringing in the New Year from their idyllic winter sun destination.

