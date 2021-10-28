Salma Hayek stuns in red hot dress alongside daughter Valentina for Eternals London premiere The duo are inseparable!

Salma Hayek has had the best red carpet date for the last month – her daughter Valentina Pinault. The 14-year-old has been at her mother's side on every Eternals red carpet, and Wednesday's UK premiere in London was no different.

Salma Hayek embraces co-star Kumail Nanjiani in sweet picture - fans praise their chemistry

The mother-and-daughter duo arrived hand in hand and dazzled the crowds and photographers with their stunning looks and smiles.

Salma, 55, looked gorgeous in a custom red, sequined one-sleeved Saint Laurent dress that cinched at her waist.

Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina, 14, is all grown up as she makes rare red carpet appearance

Salma Hayek posts incredible rare photo with husband - and she looks amazing

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old daughter of François-Henri Pinault opted for a long-sleeved mini black dress with white polka dots. She completed the look with black platform sandals and her hair half-up.

Salma and Valentina dazzled on the red carpet

Salma wasn't the only proud mother at the event as co-star Angelina Jolie took five of her six children with her too.

The star, 46, wowed in a custom look by Valentino, which featured a white blouse under a black blazer paired with a flowing black skirt.

Her children, Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox wore matching monochrome looks whilst Zahara stood out in a yellow, ruched off-the-shoulder mini dress.

The 55-year-old actress opted for a Saint Laurent number

Salma and Angelina have become good friends since filming the Marvel film together and the mother-of-six even helped the Mexican actress celebrate her birthday back in September.

Speaking in ELLE's 2021 Women In Hollywood issue, the Mr and Mrs Smith star opened up about her Eternals co-stars and praised Salma for her "motherhood and power".

"A lot of times as an actress, you're that individual strong woman, or you have one sister; you don't often have this family where you really get to know women and see all the different strengths," she said of the film, which is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao.

Praising her co-stars, she continued: "Gemma [Chan]'s grace and elegance and the way she walks through the world. Salma's motherhood and power, and Lauren [Ridloff]'s connection and intelligence. Everybody came as themselves.

"Maybe there's something to that, that the characters weren't as far off [from ourselves]. I think there's a secret that we don't know that our director knows, because if you look at her films, she casts a lot of real people as their roles and it shapes her films."