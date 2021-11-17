Salma Hayek slays black carpet in velvet gown with incredible cut-out neckline

Salma Hayek has been hitting the red carpets all over the world for the past month promoting her two new films, Eternals and House of Gucci, and Wednesday's look was by far her most adventurous.

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

The actress, 55, looked like the ultimate bombshell as she attended New York's House of Gucci premiere in a gorgeous gown by the fashion house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprising confession about London home

The navy blue and black dress featured a velvet top part with a cutout across the chest whilst the skirt had a long slit that showcased her legs perfectly. The neck and wrists of the dress were decked out in large rhinestones - making it a showstopping number.

READ: Salma Hayek reveals surprising truth behind stunning bikini pictures

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns in intimate photo with husband - but divides her fans

Salma completed her look with a black clutch and high-heeled sandals.

"Start spreading the news! In New York for the @houseofguccimovie premiere," she wrote alongside two pictures of herself posing with NY's skyline behind her.

"This look is everything," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Flawless Salma, flawless."

"I mean... perfection," a third wrote.

The actress also tagged the glam team behind her gorgeous look, stylist Annabelle Harron, makeup artist Genevieve Herr and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.

In the new film, Salma plays the character of Patrizia Reggiani's friend and clairvoyant, Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for allegedly helping organise the murder of Patrizia's ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, for a fee.

For her role, the mother-of-one had to gain weight but once filming ended, the star began the process to lose it all again, revealing to InStyle magazine back in June that it was going slower than she initially thought.

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she told the publication.

The mother-of-one stars alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Lady Gaga, who leads the cast as Patrizia. This is Salma's fourth movie released this year, following Bliss, the box-office smash Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and Marvel's Eternals.