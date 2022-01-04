Louise Redknapp stuns in black thigh-high leather boots for night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp has once again stunned fans with her impeccable sense of style - and her latest post saw her really amp up the glamour by donning a pair of over-the-knee patent leather boots.

Sharing a series of throwback snaps from her New Year's Eve party celebrations, the 47-year-old remarked: "A bit late posting but just wanted to wish you all a Happy New Year and all the love and luck for 2022! [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shimmies in sparkly skirt

She added: "I had a fab night with my gang @lewisshawdesign @littleblondebear."

Louise looked stunning in the chic all-black ensemble with knee-high leather heeled boots. She styled her partywear further with large gold hoops and matching necklaces.

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: "At last, the boots got their airtime." Another said: "Lovely! Still not looking any different to 1995 from School. Hope you are doing well and your boys." A third post read: "You never age!!! Always be beautiful."

Louise shared these snaps from NYE

The mother-of-two is a lover of timeless fashion trends and likes to keep her wardrobe minimal, favouring classic items she can style in different ways.

She recently told HELLO!: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again.

"As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show.

"So, it's finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do the school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

