Angela Bassett is living proof that age isn't anything but a number. The 62-year-old is in incredible shape and will often wear the most gorgeous outfits that highlight her toned physique.

Who can forget the exquisite Alberta Ferretti gown the 9-1-1 star wore to this year's Oscars?

Angela shared several photos from her night at the prestigious event – where she presented an award – on Instagram at the time, and fans went wild for her look.

The actress looked breathtaking in her crimson frock, which featured an off-the-shoulder design, dramatic puffed sleeves, and a daring thigh-split that showcased her endless legs.

"Angela, you are simply marvellous darling," commented one follower back in April. "Oh wow," exclaimed another. A third added: "She is 62. I wish I look like this when I'm 40!"

It's not the only time Angela has left fans convinced she is aging backward. Earlier this year, she blew her followers away with her fit physique and youthful glow when she shared a selection of beautiful selfies on Instagram.

Angela looked gorgeous in her dramatic Oscars dress

Angela showed off her cinched waist and fun-loving attitude in the snapshots in which she was wearing a black corset underneath an animal-print suit.

She thanked her style team for picking some “fierce” combinations and her fans couldn’t wait to tell her how fabulous she looked.

"Aging backwards," wrote one, while another said: "We should call @im.angelabassett Angela Button," and a third commented: "You have always been stunningly beautiful, Queen."

Angela often wows fans with her youthful appearance

It’s hard to believe Angela will be 63 in August and has been gracing our screens for more than 30 years, but she insists she’s not obsessed by age.

"You don’t really know what to say when someone says: 'Oh my God, you look so good,'" she told Net-A-Porter. "What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?"

