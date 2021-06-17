Angela Bassett gets fans talking with a sensational new look The 9-1-1 star is ageless

Angela Bassett keeps aging backward - and we love it. The 9-1-1 star looked incredible yet again in a post she shared on Instagram Thursday that showed her sitting outside on a block wearing a chic red and white striped suit.

Angela’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, topped the Dolce & Gabbana look with O Monde white pumps and thin gold Melinda Maria hoop earrings, and her hairstylist Randy Stodghill styled her hair in a chic blunt bob parted down the middle.

MORE: Juneteenth is officially a national holiday - how to celebrate it and why it's important

She completed the look with a splash of neon yellow on her nails.

Fans couldn't stop swooning over Angela's red and white striped suit

“Sweet like candy,” Angela captioned the photo.

Needless to say, her fans went wild over the snap, with one writing “You are serving sis!”. “Yessss Queen,” another added. “I need this suit,” an additional follower replied.

Angela rocked the look for a press day for her upcoming action thriller flick Gunpowder Milk Shake, which also stars Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Watchmen star Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Selfie star Karen Gillan, who play an ensemble of assassins.

MORE: Angela Bassett dazzles with thigh-high slit at Golden Globes - further proves she's ageless

Angela, who turns 63 in August, also looked incredible when she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photo shoots in February.

Angela looked stunning on the cover of Emmy magazine

In the photos she shared on Instagram, the actress showed off her incredibly toned physique as she posed in a gorgeous frock for the cover of Emmy magazine.

Wearing a pale blue feathered dress, which featured a short front hem and flowing train with a dramatic bow on the chest, Angela playfully posed for the camera, at one point even impressively extending her long, lean legs.

Fans were blown away by the actress’s "ageless" beauty and sensational physique, with one gushing: "Stunning and beautiful Ms. Angela."

A second wrote: "Ageless and GORGEOUS." A third added: "Flawless, Stunning, Admiring, Breathtaking."

We just want a sip of whatever fountain of youth Angela has been drinking from. She is beyond stunning.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.