8 best leopard print coats for 2022 - inspired by Adele, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga & MORE

Adele has made a case for leopard print coats, and we are so here for this bold fashion statement.

The 33-year-old singer has been photographed wearing Etro’s Leopard Print Velvet Coat with a pair of black flared leather trousers and matching black roll neck, while out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with her boyfriend.

Adele performing on stage

Get Adele’s exact look

ETRO Leopard-print velvet coat, £1193 (Was £1705), My Theresa

It's not just Adele! There are plenty of celebrities who love taking a walk on the wild side. From Victoria Beckham to Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung, Rachel Stevens, Kate Moss & so many more.

Rachel Stevens wearing the leopard print coat from her Oasis edit

We have searched high and low to bring you some affordable leopard print coats to add to your 2022 wardrobe. From faux fur animal print coats to shackets and duster designs, we have found a style to suit every shopper.

Best leopard print coats for 2022

Hobbs Maddox Leopard Faux Fur Coat, £229, John Lewis & Partners

Sosandar Leopard Print Coat With Wool, £139, M&S

Urbancode faux fur leopard coat, £80 (Was £210), ASOS

STAND STUDIO Camille Cocoon leopard-print faux fur coat, £298, The Outnet

Arctic Leopard Coat, £169, Never Fully Dressed

Pilcro Leopard Sherpa Duster Jacket, £240, Anthropologie

