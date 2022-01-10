Adele wears foxy leopard print coat and leather trousers on date night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele has a seriously stylish wardrobe and we love seeing what the Hello singer will wear next. At the weekend, the British star went to Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

READ: Adele twins with boyfriend Rich Paul in stylish black outfits during rare PDA

Looking stunning in pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the superstar rocked a dazzling leopard print coat by Etro, with an all-black ensemble underneath, high heels and finished the look off with a face covering and a trendy Balenciaga Hourglass bag. Amazing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele teases Oh My God music video

We loved her hair in the pictures too; long, flowing and impossibly shiny. With her flawless skin and immaculate makeup, the Tottenham-born star has never looked more glam and well put together.

MORE: Adele gives another very candid chat: TV habits, fake Instagram, family traits and more

Last week, the British songstress shared a short clip where she revealed that she was starting the year off with a bang, showcasing a new music video.

Adele's coat

ETRO Leopard-print velvet coat, £ 1,193, Mytheresa

She announced that her album 30's second single, Oh My God, would be getting a music video releasing on January 12 at 9AM PT/12PM ET/5PM UK. Eek!

Get the look!

Tall Faux Leopard Fur Coat, £29.00, Boohoo

The black and white video showed off the look she would sport in the eagerly anticipated presentation. She wore a long and elegant floral gown that almost appeared sheer in the ring light behind her, paired with what looked like a nun's collar with an elaborate necklace, leather gloves, and a 50s inspired hair do.

Adele's bag

Balenciaga Hourglass S tote bag, £1,650, Farfetch

The music video follows Adele's announcement of her upcoming series of weekend shows in Las Vegas, which will kick off this month and continue till April.

MORE: Adele shares first details about battle with chronic pain

The singer revealed the big news with a picture where she posed showing off her beautiful back tattoo and the details of the show, taking place in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.