Kelly Ripa’s pleated leather skirt is the best way to wrap up winter - and we found the perfect dupe

Kelly Ripa has a thing for pleated leather midi skirts - and we’re obsessed too.

Kelly added a pop of color with blue Gianvito Rossi pumps

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host wowed fans when she danced to her seat next to Ryan Seacrest wearing a black leather pleated mini skirt and a black turtleneck tucked in at the waist. “Nothing like the smell of raw onions wafting,” Kelly joked.

With an increasing number of fashionistas already transitioning to pops of bright and neon colors for spring, the ensemble was an unexpected choice until Kelly showed off the blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps she paired with it. It made the look the perfect way to wrap up the winter months.

If the skirt looks familiar, it’s because Kelly has worn it before. Keeping with her new trend of reworking staple pieces and making them look like new, the daytime TV host wore the MM6 Maison Margiela skirt on the show last October and teamed it with a long-sleeved lightweight sweater from Isabel Marant. She also added a glam factor with gold sky-high pumps.

The daytime TV host danced to her seat on Live With Kelly and Ryan

It makes total sense that Kelly would wear the staple piece on the show again before warmer temperatures hit. The leather pleated midi is the perfect mix of casual and chic, and could easily be worn with a casual tee and sneakers or dressed up with stiletto pumps. It also makes for a great winter-spring transitional piece.

Even with a price tag of $535, Kelly’s skirt is already sold out, but we also found the perfect dupe - this Sanctuary pleated skirt, made from vegan leather and with an elasticated waist. Plus, it's a bargain at $49.97! We also found another pleated faux leather version at ASOS for $62.15.

MM6 Maison Margiela Skirt, $535, SSENSE

Sanctuary Midi Skirt, $49.97, Nordstrom

Closet London Skirt, $62.15, ASOS

The fashionista recently wore a bright blue version of the skirt on the show last month, twirling out onto the stage in a faux leather Cedric Charlier skirt. Kelly paired that pleated look with a Ralph Lauren turtleneck and deep blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Fans went wild when the show shared a video of the moment on Instagram, with one writing, "Kelly I adore you! You are a style icon!" Another follower chimed in, writing, "Kelly - you wear the prettiest colors."

Kelly also wore the skirt last October with an Isabel Marant green blouse, and also in February 2020 with a deep blue top that coordinated with her pumps.

