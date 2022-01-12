Serena Williams stuns with her beauty in new video in all-red look Just...yes

Serena Williams knows how to make a strong impression on fans, and in her latest video, she displayed how she could do so with supreme style.

The tennis star shared a new clip on her social media where she was shown getting ready for the day with popular TikTok star Drex Lee hyping her up.

He danced around her with a phone while Bella Poarch's viral hit played in the background as she did her make-up in front of the mirror.

WATCH: Serena Williams flaunts derriere in jaw-dropping underwater video

Serena wore a figure-hugging red mini-dress that also showed off her stunning legs. The knit design even featured gold buttons on it that made it look even more chic.

Her make-up look matched the dress, as she sported a smoky eye and a bold red lip, which she flaunted at various points throughout the clip.

"Just a girl trying to do her makeup," she captioned her post, and fans were quickly enamored, leaving a series of heart emojis in the comments.

Serena donned a red knit mini-dress for her new social media video

"Nah, that's dope! [heart-eyed emoji] and you're fine," one fan commented, with another saying: "Wowwwwww awesome serena," and a third adding: "And looking so beautiful."

Many simply wrote: "Beautiful," with several also loving the collaboration between Serena and Drex, with him leaving a comment saying: "Boooooom can't wait to do more!!"

The sports icon recently left fans stunned once again when she had a dance-off at a high school she was visiting where she even had a go at baton twirling, but it was her outfit which truly stood out.

Serena was dressed in a black, leather miniskirt and glittery top and all that her fans could talk about were her shoes.

The star's fans couldn't get past her shoes

She'd teamed her black outfit with a pair of sky-high cantilever heels. The heel-less footwear caused a huge stir as fans raved over the video shared on Instagram.

