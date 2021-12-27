Serena Williams looks unreal in jaw-dropping new swimsuit photo The tennis star looked gorgeous

Serena Williams had her fans in a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself modeling an eye-catching swimsuit on Monday.

The tennis ace looked beautiful in a low-cut pink and blue one-piece that featured a flamingo emblazoned across the front. Appearing makeup-free, Serena gazed seductively into the camera with her curly hair cascading down her chest as she swayed her head from side to side.

Captioning the jaw-dropping snap, Serena implied that she and her family have jetted to a sun-soaked location for the festive holidays: "I follow the sun. Where are you?" she wrote.

Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Damn you're beautiful!" A second wrote: "Looking like a goddess."

A third added: "Yes, yes and yes!" A fourth said: "Oh my! Wow!"

Serena stunned fans in her flamingo swimsuit

Serena often dazzles her followers with her impeccable sense of style. Last week, she caused a commotion when she rocked a leg-lengthening black leather mini skirt with sheer tights and matching leather ankle boots as she posed inside a luxury private plane.

She added a black silk shirt adorned with multi-colored sparkling embellishment in a nod to the festive season and wore her blonde locks in curls.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "These past few days have been hectic. I feel like I’ve been everywhere and back. Thanks @wheelsup, until next time."

Serena looked gorgeous in her chic all-black outfit

Shortly after, she posed up a storm in a black hoodie dress from her eponymous collection, S by Serena, featuring strap ties at the neck and one at the waist to cinch her in. The outfit highlighted her phenomenal shape and even showed off her long legs with the addition of Stuart Weitzman boots.

The black pair of knee-high leather boots featured white trimming along the edges that made them pop, and fans were quickly in love.

Many in the comments couldn't stop obsessing over her footwear, as one wrote: "The boots...where can I get those boots." Another said: "Perfect picture looks like this...The Boots [flame emojis]," with a third also adding: "Those boots are everything."

