Serena Williams is a knockout in leather miniskirt - and you should see her shoes She's a woman of many talents

Serena Williams stunned fans in more ways than one when she took to social media in a dazzling outfit complete with the most incredible footwear.

The tennis champ had a dance-off at a high school she was visiting where she even had a go at baton twirling, but it was her outfit which truly stood out.

Serena was dressed in a black, leather miniskirt and glittery top and all that her fans could talk about were her shoes.

She'd teamed her black outfit with a pair of sky-high cantilever heels. The heel-less footwear caused a huge stir as fans commented on the video shared on Instagram.

"Serena’s shoes though," wrote one, while another added: "In those heels."

Others marveled at the impressive talents of the young man who performed his routine against her.

Serena's fans couldn't get past her shoes

The athlete is no stranger to fashion statements and even has her own clothing line, S for Serena.

She recently gave fans a glimpse at her collection when she modeled her favorites for a fun social media post.

Serena nailed everything from skinny jeans and heels to cozy dresses with combat boots.

Serena is no stranger to style statements

The mom-of-one flaunted her athletic frame and toned legs in a number of dresses but it was the white mini dress and heels which caught many of her social media follower's eye.

Serena launched her fashion line in 2018 which was a dream for her. While still maintaining her tennis career, she attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale to study fashion design - and it looks like it paid off.

