Serena Williams looks flawless in gorgeous mini dress

Serena Williams is a goddess of fashion, even having her own fashion line, and the star showcased one of the glorious items on Monday.

The tennis superstar posed up a storm in a beautiful curve-hugging mini dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She struck two poses for the shoot, one featuring her with her back to the camera as she turned her head, while another saw her adopt a flirtier pose as she beamed in the photo with her luscious hair flowing out behind her. She had some stunning makeup on, as well as a tennis bracelet on one of her arms.

Although not featured in the photos that were shared, the dress features an in-built garter mask and ear loops, and its sleeveless design means that it's perfect for layering over other items.

In the caption, the fashion brand, wrote: "Serena in the Vicki Gaiter Dress. Fully lined. Bodycon fit. Built-in mask. Tap to shop."

And fans were left mostly speechless by the show-stopping shot, with many only able to post heart and flame emojis.

But some did leave flattering comments for the superstar, as one enthused: "What a bombshell," and another added: "The total package," and a third posted: "I think Serena is aging backwards."

Serena wowed in the mini dress

Her jaw-dropping dress is currently available on her website for $90, but this can be paid off in four interest-free payments of $22.50.

Serena knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved that at the end of 2021 as her and sister Venus Williams twinned in a pair of white mini dresses.

Each wore a similarly made white frock, with Venus' featuring a plunging neckline and more plain white, while Serena's had a floral pattern.

The fits hugged their curves and showed off their phenomenally toned legs, even featuring see-through detailing in the patterns.

Vicki Gaiter Dress in Tan, $90.00, Serena

They each struck a pose with their outfits as they were ready to take on the day, with Venus captioning the photo: "Still twinning after all this time xoxo @serenawilliams."

Serena shared the snapshot on her own Instagram Story with a few heart emojis, and fans quickly took to the comments to fawn over the two.

"Love those dresses," one wrote, with another saying: "Legends in the true sense of the word," and many others simply dropping flame, heart, and crown emojis.

