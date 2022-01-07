Serena Williams' HUGE home gym has epic feature for daughter Olympia

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In the past, Serena Williams has spent the start of the year at the Australian Open, but she has chosen to stay at her home in Miami, Florida this year while she recovers from a hamstring injury. But that doesn't mean she isn't keeping fit with plenty of sessions in her home gym!

The tennis star shared a look inside her epic workout space on Thursday – and it even has mini equipment for her daughter Olympia. "Alright kids, I'm in my gym. I'm working on my gym, I might do that today. I'm trying to get some new equipment, my little baby has got some equipment - she has an elliptical, and then the Stairmaster or treadmill and the Chisel bike," she said as she pointed to three colourful pieces of kids equipment positioned next to the mirrored wall.

As well as wooden floors and white walls, the rest of the room is packed full of floor mats, weights, balance balls, treadmills and everything in between.

"I'm tired but I just ate tacos and I need to work off those tacos and margarita," Serena joked to her followers, as she posed in her mirror wearing an all-black gym outfit.

The tennis star showed off her daughter's fitness equipment

Serena lives with her husband Alexis Ohanian and her daughter in Miami, a short distance from her sister Venus and their parents.

In fact, the tennis pro turned to Venus' interior design firm V Starr to create her dream, minimalist home but revealed that her husband actually had no input in the design process. "We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Hey, let’s do this together.’ That would have been really weird for him."

Her modern house boasts a hidden karaoke room, a trophy room, an infinity pool and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment" but surprisingly there is no tennis court as she explained she "wanted to separate home from work".

