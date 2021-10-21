Christine Lampard's celestial dress is quite literally out of this world

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Leading the Loose Women panel on Wednesday, Christine Lampard had fans swooning over her shooting star print dress – and it’s out of this world. Turning to celebrity and royal favourite brand, Rixo, for her celestial style, the presenter teamed her multi-coloured maxi with a demure gold coin necklace and leather boots.

A picture of elegance, the brunette beauty also wore her hair down in soft, beachy waves and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a glowy coral shadow complete with long lashes, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink gloss to match, Christine looked absolutely stunning.

Christine looked so chic on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women

In love with her dreamy outfit? Us too, and you can shop it at Harvey Nichols for £275. Gracefully falling to the ankle, the TV star's dress features long sleeves and vintage-esque buttons that run through the front. Giving off major Kate Middleton vibes thanks to its fit-and-flare silhouette, we wouldn't be surprised if the royal adds it to her autumn wardrobe too!

Rixo Shooting Star Maxi Dress, £275, Harvey Nichols

Christine's latest appearance on Loose Women comes just days after she attended the star-studded wedding reception of Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson. Pictured heading to the event alongside her husband Frank Lampard on Monday, the pair were all smiles as they made their way to Scott's restaurant in Mayfair.

VIDEO: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Putting together the chicest monochrome look, Christine rocked an eye-catching zebra-print midi dress that boasted a high neckline and sculptural shoulder pads. Meanwhile, her footballer hubby, 43, put on a dapper display in a navy suit and blue tie.

It's hardly surprising that they managed to bag an invite to the wedding party since Jamie and Frank are first cousins through their mother's Sandra and Pat Harris. The two former professional footballers have also played under Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp while at Southampton and West Ham United respectively.

