Christine Lampard wows Loose Women fans in figure-flattering co-ord

Christine Lampard always knows how to make a fashion statement, and the star made no exception on Wednesday when she wowed in a bold co-ord from Rixo.

Taking to her social media, the Loose Women presenter shared the figure-flattering outfit that she sported on the show, and it's safe to say that fans were loving the look.

Christine wore the 'Brie' midi skirt paired with the matching blouse, which featured a brown and white leopard print, a flattering V-neck and delicate puff sleeves.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's five style lessons

She finished off her stylish ensemble with a pair of nude open-toe heels and a gold necklace. Her brunette hair was styled in loose waves and she sported a brown smokey eye and a peachy nude lipstick – stunning!

Christine's followers rushed to the comments section to share their opinion on her outfit, with one gushing: "Looking fabulous! As always," while another added: "Gorgeous outfit Christine you look absolutely beautiful".

Christine Lampard looked lovely on Wednesday

Luckily, the star's skirt is still available to shop online. We recommend styling it with chunky boots and a knitted jumper for the perfect autumn ensemble.

Brie midi skirt, £175, Rixo

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative.

Leopard pleated midi skirt, £16, Boohoo

Christine is a big fan of Rixo, and last month she was spotted sporting a slinky, floral midi dress from the brand.

The 42-year-old wore the 'Gemma' dress, which featured a pretty poppy print, delicate puff sleeves, a flattering V-neck and an empire waist.

Christine looked so chic in her Rixo dress

The baby blue hue of the frock perfectly complimented her brunette hair, which was styled in a chic bun for the occasion.

Christine styled the dress with a pair of nude strappy heels, making sure not to draw attention away from the floral print.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's Instagram post, with one writing: "Really beautiful dress," while another added: "Pretty dress you look gorgeous Christine."

