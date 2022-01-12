Reba McEntire divides fans as she counts down to big comeback with fiery throwback One more day!

Reba McEntire has a lot to look forward to, and has had fans bursting with excitement as she counts down to a major career comeback.

The country superstar is returning to the stage with her latest tour, Reba in Concert, due to kick off in just one more day.

She has been excitedly counting down the days to the tour on her social media with a series of throwbacks, and her latest one might be the most bold of the lot.

Reba took to her social feed with a compilation of red looks from her performances of the past as she remarked that her concerts would kick off in just one more day.

In the photographs, she donned several show-stopping outfits, from a studded-jacket with a floor-length skirt, to a revealing gown, a fringed mini-dress, and a sheer gown.

Each look featured a lot of detail and even more stones as they shone against the stage lights and played off well with her fiery locks.

In the caption, Reba wrote: "Just one more day until the new tour launches. A new tour means a new #fancy look! What's been your favorite one?"

Reba shared a fiery series of throwbacks as she counted down to her tour

Fans were clearly divided in their choice as they threw out all sorts of numbers, with many particularly torn between her gowns in pictures two and five.

One commented: "5 for me!! Loved when you wore it again recently! Can not wait til tomorrow night to see what it will be," with another also saying: "#5 arguably one of the most iconic dresses in music history!"

A third added: "You look so good in red," with one writing: "REBA!!!!! Take it back old school this year," and many others dropping heart and flame emojis.

The Fancy hitmaker has been leaving fans completely enamored with each of her throwbacks to count down the days, and her last post for the two-day mark proved to be a hit.

The singer's white look left fans mesmerized

The singer shared a snapshot of herself in a pair of white wide-legged pants with matching shoes and a dazzling holographic jacket.

"2 days to go!!! #RebaInConcert," she captioned the post, and fans couldn't have been more ecstatic.

