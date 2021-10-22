Reba McEntire caused a huge fan reaction after she posted a new clip on Instagram which highlighted her glowing youthful appearance.

The country superstar looked stunning in a patterned denim jacket which she teamed with a beige shirt. Wearing her trademark red hair in curls and accessorising with large, hooped earrings, Reba looked far younger than her years.

WATCH: Country superstars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton release first track together

Her appearance was in aid of a new announcement, revealing in the video's caption that she will be discussing her new album, Revived Remixed Revisited, on Women In Country radio.

"I'm taking over The Pop-Up mode on Women In Country Radio to go behind-the-scenes of my brand-new album #RevivedRemixedRevisited and handpick some of my favorite tracks. Listen now on @pandora – link in bio. #PandoraMusic," she wrote.

Reba looked gorgeous in her latest announcement

Fans rushed to share their excitement and compliment the country legend on her stunning appearance. "Absolutely stunningly breathtakingly amazingly beautiful with the voice of an angel," gushed one follower. A second said: "I love that smile."

A third added: "Beautiful as always," and a fourth wrote: "You look fabulous!"

Reba announced her new album in August

Reba has had big hits spanning over decades and is one the most beloved country stars of her time, so it's not surprising she announced the ultimate compilation of all her greatest songs in one album back in August.

"REVIVED includes some of my biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in my live show and features all new arrangements of songs like Is There Life Out There and Can’t Even Get The Blues recorded with my touring band!" she shared with fans at the time.

