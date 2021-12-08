Reba McEntire gets fans talking with fun Christmas video It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Reba McEntire has shared an incredibly fun new video that has got us all in the holiday spirit.

The country star took part in a fun social media trend that sees the person starting in one outfit before jumping and appearing in a second outfit, and she began in an oversized waffle-knit robe.

With Michael Buble's It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas playing, Reba then jumped and pulled off the robe before appearing in an emerald green party dress with large sparkling earrings.

The outfit was familiar to many, as it's the same one she wore in the poster for her new Lifetime movie Christmas In Tune but fans and friends were quick to comment, with Kristen Chenoweth adding: "I always like you in green the best!"

"Gorgeous," wrote one fan as another joked: "Oh she snapped."

Christmas in Tune was released on 26 November and tells the story of marketing executive Belle, who's afraid she's about to get fired, according to the film's synopsis. She tries to save her job by reuniting a singing duo - played by Reba and John Schneider - who haven't spoken in years for an upcoming charity concert performance.

But the members of the duo are her parents, and the ensuing drama provides some insight into her own life.

Reba shocked fans earlier this year when she announced she had caught COVID-19 and urged her fans to stay safe.

"Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," she said.

Reba urged her fans to stay safe

The two were both vaccinated but she reminded fans that they needed to "be protected the best you can" and to "wear your mask".

The singer then went on to reveal that she did not know how the ongoing pandemic would affect her plans for the coming year, acknowledging "the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now, and it's all over the country so we don't have an idea".

