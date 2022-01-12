Lady Gaga looks flawless as she styles out daring all-white look Wow!

Lady Gaga is known for her unique fashion style, and the pop star demonstrated just how well she can nail a look as she posed for W magazine.

The publication was celebrating the best performances in film for the year, and included the star for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. In the shoot, the superstar looked flawless as she styled out a daring all-white ensemble, consisting of a beautiful dress that would've suited a bride, that featured a shawl and a leg split, as well as some heeled boots that made her stand out from the crowd.

She carried a single red flower for the look, as she gazed forlornly off into the distance, only tagging W in her caption.

The photoshoot drove her fans wild, as they headed to the comments in their dozens to enthuse about the show-stopping look.

One wrote: "OBSESSED WITH U," while a second commented: "Mummy, I'm obsessed," and a third posted: "Gaga oh la la."

But several of her followers noticed an uncanny resemblance to another pop star, as they compared her to Better the Devil You Know songstress Kylie Minogue.

The star looked stunning in the photoshoot

In the music video for her hit song Can't Get You Out of My Head, the star wore a similar outfit, complete with shawl.

"Minogue Realness!" observed one, while another said: "Kylie vibes!" and a third added: "Kylie Minogue."

Lady Gaga has amazed fans for years with her style, and last year during a gig she dazzled on stage wearing a shimmery, sheer gown topped with crystals and covered in feathers that also featured a daring thigh-high slit.

Fans compared the singer to Kylie

Gaga paired the look with gold metallic pumps and wore her platinum blonde hair in a sleek updo. In another photo, the Bad Romance singer looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black crystallized velvet dress that gave us Beyoncé vibes.

"Let's do it. Let's fall in love #loveforsale," Gaga captioned the post.

Fans went wild over it with one writing: "Queen!" Another chimed in: "Everything!"

