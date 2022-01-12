Rumer Willis' is selling the contents of her closet - see inside WARNING: You'll need to dig deep!

Rumer Willis is all about sustainable fashion and so rather than turf out her designer duds, she's putting them up for sale.

The daughter of Demi Moore, took to Instagram stories to give her fans a sneak peek inside her closet and it turns out secondhand is still expensive.

Rumer wrote: "Doing a little closet clean out and have a few items up for sale. Use the question box to claim mine.

"As soon as I respond it's yours and send invoice [sic]. Please pay for I have to move to the next person in line. Thank you and happy shopping." She then listed a series of items, with pretty hefty price tags.

These include a Raquel Allegra cashmere sweater vest for $375, another for $385 and a Rachel Comey baby alpaca sweater for $275.

There were also a number of t-shirts she'd listed, such as a "threadbare" Billy Idol tee for $185.

Rumer is making room for more designer clothing

It's not clear how well Rumer's midweek clear-out did or how much money she made but fans probably clambered to get their hands on the celebrity clothing.

Rumer is likely making room for her Christmas gifts, after celebrating with her family in Hailey, Idaho.

$185 for a threadbare t-shirt

It would have been her fifth Christmas sober as she recently celebrated the milestone.

She's not the only Willis-Moore woman to kick alcohol to the curb either. In fact, Rumer has the sober companionship of her mother and both sisters, Tallulah and Scout, too.

Rumer was selling some cashmere too

Speaking to Joy Sutton on Addiction Talk, she said: "The most amazing thing about this journey for us as a family is that in a lot of ways it has allowed for a different level and depth of communication that I don’t know we would have had otherwise.

"The place we are all at together with each other is the best place we have ever been. And it's something I am so grateful for."

