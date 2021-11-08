Reba McEntire marked a sad family milestone on Sunday. The acclaimed country singer took to Instagram in remembrance of her late mother, Jacqueline, who passed away in March 2020.

Reba, 66, chose to share a number of candid snapshots with her fans along with a touching message that read: "Mama, I wish we were celebrating with you but I know you are celebrating in heaven. Love and miss you a bunch! Happy birthday!!"

Reba was the third of four children born to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire and had a very special bond with her mom, who had aspirations of her own to become a singer.

Instead, she became a school teacher, librarian and secretary - but was instrumental in encouraging Reba's singing career. She sadly passed away in 2020 - six years after the death of husband Clark in October 2014 when he was 86.

Reba paid tribute to her late mother, Jacqueline

Announcing her mother's passing on social media, Reba said at the time: "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him."

She continued: "She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends. Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.

The star had a very close bond with her mom

"We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama. Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention. We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."

