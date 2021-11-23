Penelope Cruz commands attention in ethereal white gown in jaw-dropping new photos Divine

Penelope Cruz is riding on a major career high, and fans can see the glow quite clearly in her beautiful set of new photos.

The actress shared pictures from her shoot for the cover of Variety, where she donned a series of elegant looks in a gorgeous, art studio-like setting.

The main cover pictured Penelope in a beautiful and ethereal white gown that displayed her flawless figure and opened into a daring split to showcase her long legs.

She wore several other outfits, including a black mini-dress with fishnet stockings, a stunning green floor-length number with another high slit, and a lace black look with a matching hat.

The star simply tagged the magazine and the film she is currently promoting, Parallel Mothers, as the shoot and story focused on her journey to awards season courtesy of her dynamite performance.

Celebrities and fans alike were left awestruck by the beautiful shots, with several like Christie Brinkley leaving heart and flame emojis in their wake.

A fan simply commented: "GODDESS," with another saying: "What a woman!" Many other famous friends, like Diane Kruger, Josh Brolin, and Gisele also reacted to the stunning photos.

Penelope showed off her amazing figure in photos from her latest magazine shoot

The Oscar-winning actress has been blazing through the promotional circuit as the rave reviews for her film pile up.

The Pedro Almodóvar Spanish-language directorial sees Penelope play a woman who meets another young mother in the hospital and how they both bond over their shared connection.

She's shared several snippets of the magazine covers and premieres she has attended in the run-up to the film, including a show-stopping appearance at the New York Film Festival.

Penelope posted snapshots from her New York City appearance, where she wore a beautiful black dress covered with sheer fabric and ruching.

The actress has been making the film festival circuit to promote her new release

The outfit featured a see-through back and a bustle behind her as she tied her hair up and posed for the camera with her director.

