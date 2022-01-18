Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look The singer is truly a star when it comes to her glam

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew.

The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.

The star further stunned her audience as she performed her 2015 hit Someone, from her Piece by Piece album.

Fans raved about the performance, one commenting on YouTube, "anything Kelly sings, she kills it. She's a gem," as others begged her for another album and noted they were rushing to revisit some of her past "underrated" songs.

Kelly is no stranger to wearing jaw-dropping looks on her show, and definitely favors those that emphasize her hourglass figure, often relying on fabulous big belts for the look.

Kelly's star-covered dress dazzled her fans and followers

A fan of both florals and sequins as well as billowing sleeves and plunging necklines, Kelly continues to expand her oeuvre, with four The Voice wins under her belt and a thriving talkshow with a star-studded guest list, all while she continues to wow audiences look after stunning look.

When she isn't working or leaving fans wanting more – more songs and more looks – the star loves nothing more than spending time at home in LA with her two young children Riva and Remy, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The singer's looks have often impressed, relying on waist-cinching belts and grand silhouettes

Though she rarely shares glimpses of family life on social media, she did take to Instagram to admit last week that she was watching the new Disney hit, Encanto, for the third night in a row, explaining that, "my kids are obsessed and I don’t mind, it’s so good."

