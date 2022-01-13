Kelly Clarkson commands attention in unconventional black dress

Kelly Clarkson got all her fans talking after she donned a pretty black dress with a very quirky detail on her talk show on Wednesday.

The singer looked gorgeous in a body-skimming maxi dress that featured ruffled pleats, sheer sleeves, a low-cut neckline, and multi-colored stars. But it was one unconventional detail that really caught her followers' attention – tassels dangling from her wrists.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson shocks fans with intimate story

The brightly-colored accessorizes appeared to be attached to the end of the sleeves on Kelly's dress, and she was clearly a fan of the unusual adornment.

Posting a clip on Instagram of herself waving her arms around with a huge smile on her face, Kelly wrote: "The only thing better than a dress with pockets? A dress with tassels."

Many fans agreed, with one responding: "OMG yay!! I’m loving your outfit and I’m in love with you Kelly."

A second said: "Fave dress ever!" A third added: "I want this dress. So awesome!" A fourth remarked: "I think this is my favorite dress you've worn on the show."

Kelly's dress featured tassels hanging from the sleeves

Kelly's fashion has become a big talking point among her fans, with many loving the variety of patterned maxi dresses she wears on her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Earlier this week, Kelly stunned in a floral floor-length dress, which was accessorized with a statement leather waist belt, drawing attention to her incredible figure.

Kelly appeared delighted with her quirky dress

"You looked so pretty today," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said: "Your dress is so cute!" A third simply added a love heart emoji.

While on Thursday's show, Kelly switched up her dresses for a billowing patterned maxi skirt which she teamed with a simple black T-shirt and another of her statement waist-cinching belts.

