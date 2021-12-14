Kelly Clarkson brings summer sunshine to The Voice finale with bold outfit

Kelly Clarkson brought some summer sunshine to The Voice on Monday as she rocked a buttercup yellow dress - despite it being the festive season.

The singer, who is hoping to see one of her finalists win the 2021 season of the NBC show, wore a bold Carolina Herrera dress for the first episode of two-part finale. The dress featured oversized shoulders with a built-in belt that cinched in her waist; she paired with a snake-detailed necklace and bracelet by Robert Cavalli, Yves st Laurent shoes and tousled hair that fell over her shoulder.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson calls on fans to vote for The Voice winner

"Bringing y’all some sunshine in the wintertime," Kelly - who performed her hit Christmas song, Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You), on the NBC show on Monday night - captioned the post, which led fans to call her "pure sunshine".

Despite the colorful outfit on Monday though, Kelly has been in the festive spirit all weekend and shared a fun video of herself promoting Eggnog on Saturday.

After being asked whether she liked the popular festive drink, she replied in the footage: "Eggnog, absolutely. And if you are lactose intolerant like some, they have almonds now."

She then joked: "Or if you're not going anywhere and just want to risk it, that's real good!"

Kelly rocked the Caroline Herrara dress

In the video, Kelly looked gorgeous in a holiday-ready number – a sparkly purple dress adorned with sequins. The fashionable design cinched in at the waist with an oversized buckle belt and featured a flattering V-neck.

The mom-of-two has been sporting many stylish looks over the past few weeks, both on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly is a doting mom to two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

The star has had an incredibly busy time of late, juggling her many work commitments, her family life, and promoting her Christmas album.

The 39-year-old shares her two children, River and Remington, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

They live in a beautiful home in Los Angeles where Kelly moved following her divorce from Brandon in 2020.

