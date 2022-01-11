Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in floral maxi dress with statement leather belt The Kelly Clarkson Show host has a fabulous sense of style

Kelly Clarkson has been brightening up viewer's January with her upbeat personality and famous guests on her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

And what's more, the singer has been doing it in serious style!

The star often wears patterned maxi dresses for her hosting duties, and her latest outfit received an outpour of compliments from her fans.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson's son upstages her in hilarious video

The mother-of-two shared a backstage photo of her in the studio on Instagram, alongside guest Joel McHale.

The picture showed a full view of her floral floor-length dress, which was accessorised with a statement leather waist belt, drawing attention to Kelly's incredible figure.

"You looked so pretty today," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another wrote: "Your dress is so cute!" A third simply added a love heart emoji.

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a statement floral dress

Kelly's interviews on her chat show are notoriously funny, including her most recent one with Joel.

Joel had gone on the show with two tiny piglets, and they caused quite the reaction!

The former Community star was promoting his new Black Box podcast, and joked: "Kelly, my goal is for you to never ask me a single question, that you'll just be completely distracted the entire time."

The chat show host loves waist belts and maxi dresses

Just before Christmas, meanwhile, her interview with Sandra Bullock made headlines, with viewers describing it as pure joy.

It all started when Sandra – who was on the show for the first time – told Kelly: "My parents were good singers… they're dead," to which Kelly replied: "That's cool," as the actress responded: "That they're dead?"

The award-winning singer then tried to backtrack, telling Sandra: "No, that they're singers! That's so sad that they're dead. I'm sweating."

The star looked fabulous in a pink wrap dress during Sandra Bullock's viral interview

The pair then burst out laughing as Kelly asked Sandra: "Are you good at forgiving?" to which she replied: "No, I have not forgiven my parents for dying."

When she isn't working, the star loves nothing more than spending time at home in LA with her two young children Riva and Remy, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

